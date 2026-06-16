Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team Fundraiser
Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team Fundraiser
Join us on Saturday, June 20th at the Angry Salmon in Anchor Point for a fun, family-friendly afternoon supporting the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue & Recovery Team!
🍔 FREE hamburgers & hot dogs from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
🤿 Meet members of the Dive Team and learn about the important work they do across Alaska
⚓ Check out some of their specialized equipment and ask questions during the meet-and-greet
🎟 Raffle tickets are on sale now and available at the event for just $20 each
💙 100% of proceeds raffle proceeds and donations benefit the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue & Recovery Team
🏆 Raffle drawing begins at 5:00 PM
Bring the family, enjoy some great food, meet the team, and help support a great cause! We hope to see you there!
The Angry Salmon
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
The Angry Salmon
34358 Old Sterling HighwayAnchor Point, Alaska 99556
907-299-7022
sarahbellerrealestate@gmail.com