Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team Fundraiser

Join us on Saturday, June 20th at the Angry Salmon in Anchor Point for a fun, family-friendly afternoon supporting the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue & Recovery Team!

🍔 FREE hamburgers & hot dogs from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

🤿 Meet members of the Dive Team and learn about the important work they do across Alaska

⚓ Check out some of their specialized equipment and ask questions during the meet-and-greet

🎟 Raffle tickets are on sale now and available at the event for just $20 each

💙 100% of proceeds raffle proceeds and donations benefit the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue & Recovery Team

🏆 Raffle drawing begins at 5:00 PM

Bring the family, enjoy some great food, meet the team, and help support a great cause! We hope to see you there!