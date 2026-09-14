“Alaska AIR” Artist in Residence Call

Bunnell Street Arts Center announces a call for applications for Bunnell's Alaska AIR 2027-2028 Artist in Residence program. The application period runs from September 1 - October 15, 2026 on www.callforentry.org.

“ALASKA AIR” ARTIST IN RESIDENCE:

Bunnell Street Arts Center's Alaska AIR residency program seeks international, US and Alaska artists looking to create new work and strengthen the social, physical and economic fabric of Homer through the arts. Residencies of generally one month are scheduled in fall, winter and spring months of 2027 and 2028.

The Alaska AIR program selects artist residencies that strengthen and engage Bunnell's community and address pertinent themes. These may include themes such as accessibility, inclusion, sustainability, stewardship, skills sharing and exchange, connection, joy, and enhancing community well-being. Community engagement strategies might include collective art-making, performances, Artist in Schools programs, workshops for general or specific audiences (i.e. seniors, youth, etc), or other artist-driven visions.

Bunnell accepts artists working in mediums including (but not limited to) visual arts, literary arts, performing arts, social and civic practice, audio art, moving image, movement, music composition, performance, and more.

Learn more at: https://www.bunnellarts.org/artist-in-residence/

Apply to this opportunity at www.callforentry.org from September 1 - October 15, 2026.

