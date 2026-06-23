A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
During Pier One's Theatre Skills Camp, students explored a wide variety of theatrical techniques and styles. They learned to bring characters to life with dialogue study, improv, costuming, script writing and more. Through experimentation, they created their own script and perform it for this show.
Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
9072262287
jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre