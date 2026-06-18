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4th of July Children’s Carnival and BBQ

4th of July Children’s Carnival and BBQ

Continuing an over 40 year long tradition, Homer’s American Legion Auxiliary will host their 4th of July Children’s Carnival and BBQ, at mile 2.5 East End Road, from 11a - 2p. As usual there will be fun games and cool prizes to be won.

American Legion -Post 16
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16
907-235-8864
alegionaux16@gmail.com
American Legion -Post 16
2410 East End Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-8864