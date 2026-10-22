2026 Nutcracker Faire

HCOA is proud to present the annual Nutcracker Faire, highlighting the skill and creativity of artists and makers of the Kenai Peninsula.

Stop by for good Homer eats, live music, and to pick up something special made by hand by someone in your community! Featuring a wide variety of arts, crafts, packaged local foods, clothing, soaps, plants, and more, the Nutcracker Faire is sure to have something for everyone this holiday season.

December 5th & 6th at homer high school

Saturday: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Sunday: noon to 5 pm