2023 KBBI Mug Design Contest

KBBI is currently seeking submissions from our talented and creative listeners for the 2023 KBBI members’ mug! The winning design will be featured on limited edition mugs available to all KBBI sustaining members during the Fall 2023 Membership drive in October, as well as used on our website and during promotion of the Fall Membership drive. These coveted mugs are considered to be treasured collectors’ items. The artwork will be seen by hundreds of KBBI members, and their families and friends in Southcentral Alaska and beyond. The winning artist will receive a set of six mugs!

What does KBBI mean to you? Your design should reflect an interpretation or appreciation of the station, its programming, or our amazing home here in Homer AK. All styles of artwork welcome- as long as it translates well to a mug!

All mug art submissions must meet the following criteria:



Design should be submitted in a format no larger than 8.5" (height) x 11" (width) LANDSCAPE ORIENTATION. Can be created in any medium but will need to be scanned or photographed at a high resolution and converted to a digital format that matches the size parameters noted above. (The actual size of the mug print will be 3.5” tall by 8”)

Submission must contain the words KBBI AM 890 Homer & Seward 88.1 FM

Use of the year, '2023', is suggested but not required

All submissions must be received by August 15th at 5:00pm. The winner will be announced the following week on-air and in the monthly members e-newsletter. Submissions can be sent to loren@kbbi.org or mailed/brought to the station at 3913 Kachemak Way. More than one submission per artist is accepted.