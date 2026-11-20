The four public hearings conducted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Bethel, Aniak, Crooked Creek, and online went like this: first, attendees listened to a summary of the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. It examined what would happen to communities along the Kuskokwim River if the tailings dam that would hold back rock and waste from the Donlin Gold mine should fail.

Then, residents were encouraged to give up to a five-minute spoken testimony or submit a written comment. In Aniak, the presentation room was full of residents waiting to speak. Their testimonies will be taken into account in the process of publishing the official report, which will be used in the state’s decision on permitting the mine. If approved, the permit is one of the final green lights in the decades-long battle to move forward with the construction of the mine.

Samantha Watson / KYUK Community members listen to a presentation of the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement at a public hearing in Aniak on Oct. 16, 2026.

Several in the room, like Aniak resident Annie Morgan, have been here since the beginning of that story.

“I believe we're not being listened to,” Morgan said.

In the Army Corps' presentation they underscored how extremely unlikely the event was to occur. But should the dam fail at a 27% spill, the report's findings detail an environmental catastrophe. It projects contamination of the Kuskokwim River and the surrounding lands, which would impact salmon runs and other subsistence resources for decades. Thousands of acres of wetlands and rivers would be buried by the spill. In Crooked Creek, the community closest to the mine, the study reveals that people could die, or live on to face total displacement as well as ongoing health risks from contamination exposure.

Those grimmer details were not explicitly detailed in the presentation, but in the report document and on posters in the back of the room. Residents were invited to look at them and ask questions about them after the hearing.

Samantha Watson / KYUK Aniak community member Allen Simeon gives public testimony at the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement public hearing in Aniak on Oct. 16, 2026.

Several community members pushed back against how the information was delivered and the brevity of the month-long time frame to prepare comments.

“I know they're trying to tell us, but they're not telling us the whole picture,” Morgan said. “That's what I get.”

A decades-long tug of war

For many Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta residents, this public hearing is nothing new. They’ve been voicing these same concerns for nearly the two decades the project has loomed.

In 2018, a similar public hearing took place when the initial report analyzing a 0.5% release of the dam’s contaminants was presented to communities.

But Bethel’s Orutsararmiut Native Council successfully argued in federal court that 0.5% was too small a scenario. They called for the consideration of a much larger spill, resulting in this fall’s "redo" of the study.

The draft report reveals that the front of the contaminants would reach Aniak in less than 19 hours after the initial failure.

James Oh / Alaska Public Media Aniak Slough, a short distance from the community of Aniak, is seen a short distance from where it joins the Kuskokwim River in February 2025.

In Aniak and Bethel’s public hearings, residents shared personal testimonies, detailing how their Yup’ik cultural practices were on the line. Many sounded aggravated. Several people were brought to tears.

“It's very exhausting, and it's worrisome,” Morgan said. “We worry about that darn dam. You know, I'm just, I don't know. I'm just really scared.”

The concept of risk

On the Y-K Delta, the brunt of the mine’s controversy hinges on a disconnect around risk.

“We go through all kinds of risks every day,” said Samantha Angaiak-Miller, the external affairs manager for Donlin Gold. She attended the hearings to observe on behalf of the company and note any concerns the project has not yet taken into consideration. “Just flying in the plane to get here, we all took certain risks,” she explained. “But that's why, you know, our pilots make sure that they go through a checklist.”

Angaiak-Miller said everyone can agree that should the dam fail, the results would be catastrophic. But she argues that, as indicated in the supplemental environmental report, it's highly unlikely to happen.

“I wouldn't be here if I believed that anything that Donlin [Gold] did was going to be reckless or cause more harm than anything else,” Angaiak-Miller said. “So I'm confident in the dam design. It's, as we have heard, it is the most stable design that is available.”

Economic possibility

Angaiak-Miller said she believes in the economic benefits Donlin Gold could bring to the people along the Kuskokwim River. Angaiak-Miller grew up in Bethel. When she graduated, she said job opportunities were sparse. “In the years since I left, I've been thinking a lot about my classmates who didn't have the same opportunities that I did, and I've come across them in many situations that are a little bit hard to see, and I don't want that future for them,” she said.

Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon Justin Andrew and Gregory Larson work examining and classifying core samples at the Donlin Gold mine on Aug. 11, 2022. The hill outside the building holds the gold deposit that would be mined if Donlin Gold goes into production. The mine is controversial, and opponents have filed legal challenges to key state permits and authorizations for the project.

During the mine’s projected 27-year lifespan, Donlin Gold has estimated that about 1,400 jobs would be available during operation. It would make the corporation one of the region’s largest employers for those decades. But others along the Kuskowkim River argue, and have argued for years, that any risk resulting in the devastation of their river isn’t worth the potential influx of jobs or economic boost.

For many, the issue isn’t the odds of it happening. Bethel resident Pam Conrad argued in her testimony at Bethel’s public hearing that any risk is too big when the results could be this catastrophic.

“Nuclear power is not inherently unsafe, but nuclear power is inherently unforgiving. And I think these dams have the capacity 100%, I believe this, to cause something that's 100% unforgiving,” Conrad said.

In their testimonies, many Y-K Delta residents pushed back against the study itself, saying that the 27% failure, chosen because it is the historical average release for tailings dam failures, is still too small a scenario.

Samantha Watson / KYUK Residents give public testimony at the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement public hearing in Bethel on Oct. 14, 2026.

“Alaska is always bigger than anything else on the planet, and I find it rather dismissive of what you're hearing of people here saying that they don't want it to come back with a secondary evaluation at 27%,” Conrad said. “I think it’s insulting to the needs and wants of this community.”

Across unanimously oppositional spoken testimonies in Bethel and Aniak, residents raised concerns about aspects of the mine’s construction absent from the study, like the impact of barge traffic to subsistence fishers, and what risks could occur from leaving the tailings dam in perpetuity.

Samantha Watson / KYUK Aniak Elder Clara Morgan gives public testimony at the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement public hearing in Aniak on Oct. 16, 2026.

In Crooked Creek, residents largely voiced opposition as well, pointing out how the socioeconomic struggles of the region might influence the levels of jobs available to them through Donlin Gold.

According to an official transcript of the meeting, an unnamed speaker chimed in before the official testimony portion of the hearing.

They said, “It's unacceptable to ask our people of the village to live under this permanent threat of losing our homes, our clean drinking water, and our lives to a catastrophic spill.”

But others had hope in the environmental safeguards laid out by Donlin Gold, which include monitoring and maintaining the dam after the lifespan of the mine and moving potions of waste water and reintroducing vegetation to parts of the open pit.

One resident pointed to the possibility of the community working with the project to strengthen the village through what feels like an inevitable outcome.

Donlin Gold’s permitting and environmental manager said some of the concerns they hear in the room are ones Donlin Gold has analyzed internally, like accounting for climate change and looking at the fault lines and the potential impacts of an earthquake.

But the new environmental report, which stands between the proposed mine and its final stages of permitting, does not go into explicit detail about the impacts of climate change or seismic risks, though it does analyze the impacts should the tailings dam fail during a “100-year flood.”

The final draft of the report is projected to be finished in 2027. The state plans to decide on whether to issue a permit in May 2027.