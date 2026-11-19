Winners have been confirmed for races to represent the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta and Southwest Alaska in the Alaska House and Senate. That follows ranked choice tabulation from the Alaska Division of Elections on Nov. 18.

All of the races to represent the region were unofficial until the tabulation, as no candidates received more than 50% of the vote in preliminary results.

In the House District 38 race to represent the Kuskokwim Delta, incumbent Democratic Rep. Nellie Unangiq Jimmie of Toksook Bay has been voted in to serve another two-year term, beating out the next highest vote getter, Democratic challenger Conrad "CJ" McCormick of Bethel, by 500 votes after ranked choice tabulation.

In a statement shared with KYUK, Jimmie wrote that she would work to protect the future of the Permanent Fund dividend and fund education. She also pledged to increase subsistence representation on the Alaska Board of Fisheries.

“With new leadership in Juneau, I’m ready to work together so rural Alaska gets a fair deal, not the leftovers,” Jimmie wrote.

In the House District 37 race to represent portions of the middle Kuskokwim River and the communities of Goodnews Bay and Platinum, Democrat Evelynn Trefon of Newhalen beat out Republican challenger Brenda Wilson of King Cove by a margin of 561 votes after ranked choice tabulation. Trefon will fill the House seat left vacant by outgoing Alaska Speaker of the House Rep. Bryce Edgmon.

Edgmon’s departure from the House to run for the sprawling Senate District S seat left vacant by the state’s longest-serving legislator, Sen. Lyman Hoffman, paid off. Edgmon won out over the next highest vote getter, Republican Darren Deacon of Kalskag, by a margin of 996 votes.

Edgmon said he would not have been able to win the Senate seat without Sen. Hoffman’s encouragement and support.

“Of course, Lyman was the dean of the Legislature and had so much seniority. So I'm not going to suggest that anybody can fill his shoes at this point, but in terms of the position that he held, I will occupy the same position,” Edgmon said.

The Alaska State Senate Bipartisan Coalition has appointed Edgmon to focus on the state’s operating budget as co-chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, a position previously held by Hoffman.

Further north in House District 39, which includes Hooper Bay and communities on the lower Yukon River, Democratic incumbent Rep. Neal Foster of Nome beat out independent challenger Tyler Ivanoff of Elim by 665 votes.

The Alaska Division of Elections plans to certify the election on Nov. 25, one week from the Nov. 18 results.