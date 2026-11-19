Floodwaters from a Bering Sea storm entered the village of Kipnuk early on Wednesday, Nov. 18. According to Kipnuk Tribal President Daniel Paul, all residents are safe.

“No damage [to] any materials or supplies. Our power system was good. All the infrastructures [was] good,” Paul said. “Everybody was okay.”

Though floodwaters were above the typical high tide line, Paul said this storm felt on brand for the coastal community’s typical fall storms. He said that the community largely remained calm and unshaken. There was ample time to prepare and secure loose items and construction materials used in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) rebuild following ex-typhoon Halong, which destroyed 90% of structures and displaced hundreds of its residents in October 2025.

“Everybody was alert about the weather and everybody secured their materials and their hunting stuff, boats,” Paul said.

As of the morning of Nov. 19, Paul said that the floodwaters had receded from the village and storm warnings for the community had been canceled.

The Alaska Department of Transportation estimates most of the construction of rebuilt houses will conclude later this month . In the new year, when the ground is frozen, several homes that floated a greater distance from town in 2025 will be returned to their foundations.

In a separate effort, the state has appealed FEMA’s denial of permanent housing funding. If received, those federal funds would fully replace some homes that experienced heavy damage in the wake of ex-typhoon Halong.