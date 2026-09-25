Patricia Smith named as president and CEO of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

Bethel’s regional health corporation has appointed a new president and CEO.

On Sept. 25, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) announced that Patricia Smith will lead the regional health care provider.

Smith stepped in as interim president and CEO of the corporation in April, when Dan Winkelman stepped down from his role after 12 years.

Smith has worked in a variety of roles for YKHC over a 30 year tenure, including as vice president of outpatient care and village health before stepping into the interim leadership role.

According to a media release, Smith is a lifelong resident of Bethel and a member of the Orutsararmiut Native Council.

Smith’s permanent appointment comes after a search process led by the YKHC Board of Directors, according to the media release. They chose her due to her “proven leadership, commitment to YKHC’s mission, and dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of the region.”

YKHC is the main healthcare provider for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region with a central hospital located in Bethel, five sub-regional clinics, and 41 village clinics.