Holy Cross post office closed due to flood-related mold

The post office in the Yukon River community of Holy Cross is closed due to flood-related damages.

According to a report from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the post office has been closed for several weeks on account of mold.

Some mail services to the community are paused, and mail is being distributed from a temporary space in the village.

In May, Holy Cross saw moderate flooding caused by persistent ice jams during the thaw and breakup of the Yukon River ice. Water covered the community’s airport runway for over 24 hours, and it entered homes and village infrastructure.

Now, the water damage has created an unsafe work environment for post office employees, according to James Boxrud, a representative from the the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Mail is being moved into the village from the hub community of Aniak in smaller portions because of limited space. Boxrud said that essential items like medications are being prioritized. Retail services, including the sale of stamps and posting outgoing mail, are currently paused.

Boxrud said that USPS does not have a timeline for restored mail capacity and is working closely with the community to continue access to mail.