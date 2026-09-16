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2 die in plane crash departing moose camp near Aniak

KYUK | By Samantha Watson,
Evan Erickson
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:21 PM AKDT
Aniak, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2025
Gabby Salgado
/
KYUK
Aniak, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2025

Two people were killed when their plane crashed while they were leaving a moose camp near Aniak.

Early in the afternoon of Sept. 15, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a Cessna 185 that had gone down near the middle Kuskokwim River community of Aniak. The plane appears to have crashed in a wooded area near the village under unknown circumstances, according to online federal aviation records.

The crash site is located roughly 30 miles southeast of Aniak, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot and a single passenger were the only occupants on board. They have been identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Peters of Eagle River and 50-year-old John “Jack” Ervin of Missouri, respectively. Next of kin for both men have been notified, according to a trooper dispatch.

The plane was an air taxi operated by Nick’s Air Service, a company owned by Peters. According to its website, the company is based out of the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak.

State troopers and an investigator with the NTSB are both working to get to the crash site, but poor weather had delayed flights as of the afternoon of Sept. 16.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK. She is a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Samantha Watson
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson