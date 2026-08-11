Disaster assistance agencies seek consent forms to enter Halong-affected properties

The State of Alaska is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies to collect what are known as Right of Entry forms from households impacted by ex-typhoon Halong.

The form is required for getting certain types of assistance with winterization and debris removal. It allows authorized recovery agencies to enter properties to inspect, document, and complete recovery work. Completing the form does not guarantee that work will be performed.

The form is for households that may need or have already received assistance in the forms of emergency winterization of storm-damaged homes; temporary weatherproofing or securing openings; moisture control or minor temporary repairs; limited heat or fuel-related stabilization; and/or certain types of private property debris removal.

To fill out the form, scan the QR code below. Paper forms are also available at Bethel City Hall. For questions, call the state’s Public Assistance hotline at 907-428-7097.