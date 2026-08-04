Absentee voting for primary election opens in Bethel

Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta residents, including those impacted by ex-typhoon Halong, are able to vote with an absentee ballot in-person in Bethel.

Voters who may not have an in-person polling place in their community can vote absentee in-person for the upcoming 2026 primary election at polling locations that include Bethel or Anchorage. That also applies to voters impacted by Halong who may be living outside of their home community.

From Aug. 3 through Aug. 17, Bethel City Hall will be open for absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during weekdays.

Displaced voters can also apply for an absentee ballot by mail to their current living address even if they intend to return. They can still vote using a House District 38 ballot and do not need to change their registered residential address.

For questions about the absentee process, you can call the Absentee Office of the Alaska Division of Elections at 907-270-2700.