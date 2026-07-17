Voters displaced from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok can vote using village addresses

Alaska’s deadline for voter registration is coming up soon, but some Typhoon Halong-impacted voters don’t need to update their residential address to vote, even if they’re living somewhere else.

According to the Alaska Division of Elections, if residents are temporarily living outside of their communities due to the typhoon and have intent to return, they can maintain their residential address in the village, rather than updating their address to their temporary residence.

Displaced voters can continue to vote using a House District 38 ballot.