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Lower Yukon communities impacted by breakup flooding now eligible for disaster assistance

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:15 PM AKDT
Breakup flooding in the Yukon River community of Holy Cross on May 20, 2026.
National Weather Service
Breakup flooding in the Yukon River community of Holy Cross on May 20, 2026.

Lower Yukon communities impacted by the 2026 breakup flooding are now eligible for state disaster assistance.

On May 21, Gov. Mike Dunleavy added on to his initial disaster declaration supporting central Yukon River communities. The May 11 declaration included the communities of Chalkyitsik and Hughes, which saw flooding earlier this month.

As breakup has flowed — and stalled — down the Yukon River, flooding has inundated lower Yukon Delta communities, including Anvik, Grayling, Russian Mission, and Holy Cross. The state reports that Holy Cross has been the most severely impacted by flooding, where water has reached several households, overwhelmed infrastructure, and covered the runway beyond use.

The governor’s extension includes the Iditarod Regional Education Area and the Lower Yukon Regional Education Area.

Those communities can also apply for public and individual assistance online at ready.alaska.gov.

The River Watch team continues to monitor the situation on the lower Yukon River and is connected with city and tribal leadership across impacted communities.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson