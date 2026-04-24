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Child found deceased after falling through ice in Goodnews Bay

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:47 PM AKDT
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK

A young boy has died in Goodnews Bay after falling through ice.

Alaska State Troopers received a report late Thursday night (April 23) from the Kuskokwim Delta community that a three-year-old child had fallen through ice near a culvert in the village.

According to a public dispatch from the Troopers, family and community members searched extensively for the child, using an excavator to break the ice around the culvert. After an hour and a half search, the child was found deceased. The boy’s next of kin have been notified.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson