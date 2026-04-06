Science conference focused on Western Alaska comes to Bethel

A science conference focused on Western Alaska is in Bethel this week. The Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference (WAISC) will run April 7-9 at Bethel’s cultural center.

The conference happens annually and rotates between Western Alaska communities.

It aims to share knowledge across cultures and fields, and this year is rooted in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta specifics. The roster of speakers includes archaeologists and climate scientists, as well as tribal and city leaders representing various communities in the region.

Conference presentations will include topics like Kuskokwim River ecosystems, health and wellness in Western Alaska, climate change on the Y-K Delta, sled-dog sustainability, and how changing weather patterns are affecting daily life across the region’s communities.

The conference will also feature craft workshops and optional field trips around Bethel.

WAISC is facilitated by a number of organizations including Alaska Sea Grant and UAF’s Kuskokwim Consortium Campus.

For more information, visit the Alaska Sea Grant website.