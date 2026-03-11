State Rep. Nellie Jimmie speaks up for Halong survivors at Begich legislative address

In his annual address to the Alaska State Legislature on March 10, United States Rep. Nick Begich III spoke about topics including the war in Iran, Alaska’s mining potential, and the effects of ex-typhoon Halong on Western Alaska.

Begich III commended the joint rescue efforts that took place in the weeks after last fall’s destructive storm and addressed the region’s lengthy road to recovery.

“The scars will persist, and the recovery will be challenging, but my team and I continue to support recovery efforts,” Begich III said. “Either to rebuild or to relocate as those communities arrive at those self-determinant decisions.”

After his address, Begich III took comments from legislators. State Rep. Nellie Jimmie, whose district includes communities hit hardest by ex-typhoon Halong, said that for many of those displaced by the storm, the emotional toll of the disaster is ongoing. In Anchorage, many remain in temporary hotel housing, unable, she said, to cook for themselves or grieve together.

“Since the storm, we have lost four young people, from evacuated communities to suicide. Seven [deaths] since last fall,” Jimmie said. “From populations the small, this is catastrophic.”

Rep. Jimmie’s office said those deaths were reported by tribal leaders of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok. In an interview, Jimmie said mental health has suffered for many after the storm.

“The storm has affected our people, where the mental health is not there,” Jimmie said in an interview. “There's no help, there's no assistance, and we deserve all the help that we can get.”

Jimmie said she hopes the state can hold itself accountable and aid in providing mental health services to those that remain displaced.

“For our people, our relatives,” Jimmie said. “Because we may be just accessible by plane, by water, by snowmachine, but we're all still family in a sense.”

In her comments to Rep. Begich III, Jimmie also referenced the federal government denying Alaska a full reimbursement of funds that the state has used across recovery and rebuild efforts related to ex-typhoon Halong. The state is in the process of appealing that denial.

“Kipnuk and Kwigillingok have voted to relocate their people, have made the most difficult decision a community can make. They have voted to move, but to where with what federal funding?” Jimmie said. “Right now, the answer is there is no answer.”

While Kwigillingok has officially announced its intent to relocate, Kipnuk’s tribe has not yet made an official announcement. Leaders postponed a meeting originally scheduled for March 10 to announce the final vote.

Jimmie asked Begich III what he’s doing to secure federal funding for disaster relief, repair broken communities, and prepare for the next storm. Begich III responded that he supports 100% reimbursement for the state.

“We don't want that doubt to persist, and so it's going to be a lengthier process than I would like, or any of us would like, to rebuild and relocate these communities,” Begich III said. “But it needs to be done in a way that's durable, so that people have the confidence to go back to their villages and know that they're going to be safe.”

Begich III said that following the storm, he met with displaced families in Anchorage who spoke of their fears about returning, about being just as vulnerable to a similar storm. He said that he’s committed to making sure displaced communities return to a safe place.