President and CEO of YKHC to step down in April

On March 9, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YHKC) announced that its longtime leader will be leaving. Dan Winkelman’s last day will be April 10. Winkelman has been president and CEO of the corporation for 12 years.

The press release did not include details about the reasons behind Winkelman’s decision to step down.

Doyon, Limited, a Fairbanks-based Alaska Native corporation, announced this week that Winkleman will be their incoming President and CEO, effective June 2026.

Winkelman has worked for YKHC for 25 years and has overseen long-term infrastructure projects under his stint in leadership, including the construction of new facilities and clinics across the region.

YKHC has named Patricia Smith as the interim president and CEO. Smith currently serves as YKHC’s vice president of outpatient care and village health.

The corporation will employ an executive search firm to fill the role permanently.