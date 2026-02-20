Deadline to apply for October 2025 storm relief extended to April 3

On Feb. 20, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it has extended the deadline for people affected by the October 2025 west coast storms to apply for individual assistance to April 3.

The deadline applies to individual assistance applications through FEMA, the state, and for federal Small Business Administration loans.

This is the second extension of a deadline initially set for December 2025 that would have expired on Feb. 20.

FEMA said that it has approved $36 million in federal individual assistance for 2,084 households so far.

Federal disaster assistance provides up to $42,500 for home repairs and up to $42,500 for other items. State assistance can cover certain things not covered by federal assistance, including subsistence camps.

To apply for individual assistance before the April 3 deadline, visit disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 866-342-1699. Apply for state assistance at ready.alaska.gov.

In Bethel, apply in person for all assistance at the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) Tugkar Building, located at 573 3rd Ave. Application hours are from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Yup’ik interpreters are available.