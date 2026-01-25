© 2026 KBBI
Slideshow: Finish of the 2026 Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Katie Baldwin BasileJosiah Swope
Published January 25, 2026 at 8:46 PM AKST
Musher Pete Kaiser speaks to reporters after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Musher Pete Kaiser speaks to reporters after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Isabel Dyche and Riley Dyche pose with Riley's lead dogs after his second-place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Isabel Dyche and Riley Dyche pose with Riley's lead dogs after his second-place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Mike Williams Jr. high-fives fans as he drives his dog team into a third-place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Mike Williams Jr. high-fives fans as he drives his dog team into a third-place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Musher Jessica Klejka and family pose with their lead dogs after Klejka's fourth-place finish in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026. From Left: Sam Brewer, Jessica Klejka and their children, Luke and Lucy.
Musher Jessica Klejka and family pose with their lead dogs after Klejka's fourth-place finish in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026. From Left: Sam Brewer, Jessica Klejka and their children, Luke and Lucy.
Jessica Klejka and Mike Williams Jr. greet each other after finishing the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Jessica Klejka and Mike Williams Jr. greet each other after finishing the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Among the top five finishers in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) were Mike Williams Jr. (3rd place), Jessica Klejka (4th place) and Pete Kaiser (1st place). All three were born and raised in Kuskokwim communities.
Among the top five finishers in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) were Mike Williams Jr. (3rd place), Jessica Klejka (4th place) and Pete Kaiser (1st place). All three were born and raised in Kuskokwim communities.
Joe Bavilla and his grandkids drove up from Napaskiak on the Kuskokwim ice road to watch the finish of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Joe Bavilla and his grandkids drove up from Napaskiak on the Kuskokwim ice road to watch the finish of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Wade Marrs crosses the finish line to take 10th place in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Wade Marrs crosses the finish line to take 10th place in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Mike Williams Jr. finishes third in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Mike Williams Jr. finishes third in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
A curious sled dog waits on the line at the finish of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
A curious sled dog waits on the line at the finish of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026.
Jessica Klejka's daughter hops off the sled after crossing the finish line of the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026. Klejka finished fourth in the race, carrying her daugther for the last 200 yards.
Jessica Klejka's daughter hops off the sled after crossing the finish line of the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) on Jan. 25, 2026. Klejka finished fourth in the race, carrying her daugther for the last 200 yards.
Ryan Redington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) in fifth place on Jan. 25, 2026.
Ryan Redington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) in fifth place on Jan. 25, 2026.
Kaite Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. drives his dog team into a third place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Mike Williams Jr. drives his dog team into a third place finish in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Musher Pete Kasier high fives fans on his way into the chute, winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300, making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Musher Pete Kasier high fives fans on his way into the chute, winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300, making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Jackie Klejka waits for her daughter, musher Jessica Klejka to cross the finish line of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Jackie Klejka waits for her daughter, musher Jessica Klejka to cross the finish line of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Ryan Reddington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 in 5th place.
Ryan Reddington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 in 5th place.
Musher Pete Kasier poses with this family and lead dogs after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300. From Left: Ari Kaiser, Bethany Kaiser, Aylee Kaiser, Delmer, Pete Kaiser and Mookie.
Musher Pete Kasier poses with this family and lead dogs after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300. From Left: Ari Kaiser, Bethany Kaiser, Aylee Kaiser, Delmer, Pete Kaiser and Mookie.
Pete Kaiser leaves the finish line after winning his 10th Kukokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Pete Kaiser leaves the finish line after winning his 10th Kukokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Ryan Reddington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 in 5th place.
Ryan Reddington finishes the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 in 5th place.
Musher Pete Kasier ,wins his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Musher Pete Kasier ,wins his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Pete Kaiser and MIke Williams Jr. greet each other after finishing the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Pete finished in first and Mike finished in third place.
Pete Kaiser and MIke Williams Jr. greet each other after finishing the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Pete finished in first and Mike finished in third place.
Mike WIlliams Jr. hugs family members after finishing the Kuskokwim 300 in 3rd place.
Mike WIlliams Jr. hugs family members after finishing the Kuskokwim 300 in 3rd place.
Musher Pete Kasier hugs family, friends and fans after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Musher Pete Kasier hugs family, friends and fans after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Mushing fans take cover from the freezing rain at the finish line of the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Mushing fans take cover from the freezing rain at the finish line of the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Musher Pete Kasier hugs his wife Bethany Kaiser after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.
Musher Pete Kasier hugs his wife Bethany Kaiser after winning his 10th Kuskokwim 300 making him the most winningest musher in K300 history.

At 10:40 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 25) morning, Bethel’s Pete Kaiser made history as he crossed the finish line of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300). This victory, his tenth, makes him the winningest musher in race history, surpassing veteran musher Jeff King’s previous nine-win record.

Riley Dyche placed second, crossing the finish line at 11:10 a.m., and Mike Williams Jr. placed third, arriving back in the chute at 11:41 a.m.

At 11:47 a.m., Jessica Klejka placed fourth, the first woman to finish in the top five since 2002. Ryan Redington rounded out the top 5 finishers at 12:07 p.m.

Despite a variety of challenges faced by mushers on the trail, from moose holes to canine stomach bugs, the race remained tight as the first teams sped from Tuluksak back to Bethel.
Alaska State News
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Katie Baldwin Basile
Josiah Swope
See stories by Josiah Swope