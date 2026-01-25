Bethel’s Pete Kaiser makes K300 history with 10th first-place finish

Bethel’s own Pete Kaiser has become the winningest musher in Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race history. The scene on the Bethel riverfront was electric, as family, friends, and fans cheered the hometown hero across the finish line at 10:40 a.m.

“Just reminiscing about the last 20 years and how we got here,” he told KYUK at the finish line.

Musher Riley Dyche crossed the K300 finish line a half-hour after Kaiser, clinching his second consecutive second-place finish. Dyche said he ran nearly the exact same team that he did in the 2025 race. The results this year were similar for the rising Big Lake musher.

Roughly a half-hour after Dyche, Akiak veteran musher Mike Williams Jr. took third place. It’s his 15th running of the race. He placed second back in 2011, and came in fifth in 2025.

Williams Jr. said that he only decided to sign up at the last minute for this year’s race. He said that extreme weather and extended power outages in Akiak hampered training leading up to the race. But when he saw 17-year-old Charlie Chingliak of Akiachak sign up to race, Williams Jr. said that he couldn’t resist.

Another local talent, Bethel born and raised musher Jessica Klejka crossed the finish line just 6 minutes after Williams Jr. to take fourth place. In the final miles of the race, she gave Williams Jr. a serious run for his money, gaining and losing the lead multiple times, according to GPS race trackers. Now racing out of Big Lake, Klejka remains a household name in Bethel both as a talented musher and dog veterinarian.

The last time a female musher placed in the top 5 in the K300 was DeeDee Jonrowe’s third-place finish in the 2002 race.

Rounding out the top 5 mushers, 2023 Iditarod champion Ryan Redington of Knik came in 20 minutes after Klejka. Redington is the grandson of Iditarod founder Joe Redington Sr., and the first member of his famed mushing family to win the title. It's his third K300 this year, and his first top 5 finish.

The 2026 K300 was dominated by mushers who got their required hours of rest out of the way early in the race, packing the field for the return trip to Bethel. Among more than a dozen mushers who left Aniak fully rested and were able to blast through Kalskag on Saturday (Jan. 24) evening, the race for first quickly took shape.

Kaiser, Dyche, Williams Jr., and 18-year-old mushing phenom Emily Robinson played a game of leap frog coming out of Kalskag. But close to the midnight hour, about 20 miles out from Tuluksak, Kaiser made his move, putting more than two miles between himself and Dyche before taking his four-hour mandatory rest in Tuluksak.

In the final 50-mile push to Bethel, Kaiser did what he does best, holding onto a commanding lead as his 10 dogs undoubtedly sensed they had almost made it home.

A day before the race, Kaiser said it was still hard to wrap his head around tying mushing legend Jeff King’s all-time record the previous year. Now, he has accomplished in the span of a decade and a half what took King 25 years.

With the former “King of the Kusko” mushing his way into retirement, Kaiser’s all-time win record is likely to stick around for a while, ushering in a new era of hometown dominance for the race. Kaiser’s record of five consecutive K300 titles is also likely to hold for years to come.

Kaiser will earn at least $30,000 from a total $200,000 total purse, the largest mid-distance race purse in the world. Second-place Dyche stands to earn at least $20,000, and third-place Mike Williams Jr. will receive at least $15,000.

Gabby Salgado / KYUK 2026 Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race champion Pete Kaiser poses with his family and his lead dogs at the finish line on the Bethel riverfront on Jan. 25, 2026.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.