34th Akiak Dash slated to feature Y-K Delta mushers of all ages

The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) has become known for its wide-reaching roster. This weekend’s lineup of mushers from across the state navigated flight delays through foggy weather.

But the sprint race, occurring on the same weekend, saw no such hurdles — the competitors didn’t have far to travel.

The Akiak Dash is a 60 mile there-and-back race following the early stretches of the K300 trail. Historically, it brings out a roster of local talent. The bracket is continually dominated by mushers from the village of Akiachak, who make up half of this year’s lineup. Mushers from Kwethluk, Napaskiak, Tuluksak, Alakanuk, Crooked Creek, and Bethel fill out the rest of the 2026 field.

In addition to local representation, the 34th annual Akiak Dash is slated to continue another race trend — a lineup of mushers of all ages.

Seventeen-year-old Eamon Frederick of Akiachak and 16-year-old Spyridon Chaney of Napaskiak will return for this year’s race. Rookie Mia Pavila of Kwethluk is just 15 years old, and she will be racing alongside her brother, 22-year-old Jason Pavila.

Come Saturday, Jan. 24, the young blood will brush shoulders with mushers who have long been in the game. Carl Ekamrak, an Akiachak musher, will be running his third Akiak Dash at 67.

1 of 16 — 1-20260122_MichaelLarson-7622.jpg Michael Larson is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 16 — 5-20240125-Maurice-Andrew-2304.jpg Maurice Andrews, 2026 Akiak Dash Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 16 — 2-20250206-Solomon-Olick-AkiakDash-9682.jpg Solomon Olick, 2026 Akiak Dash Katie Baldwin Basile 4 of 16 — 6-20260122_NathanUnderwood-7576.jpg Nathan Underwood is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 5 of 16 — 4-20260122_SchouvillierWassilieJr-7609.jpg Schouvilier Wassilie Jr. is signed up to run the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 6 of 16 — 3-20250206-ToryFitzpatrick-AkiakDash-9611.jpg Tory Fitzpatrick, 2026 Akiak Dash Katie Baldwin Basile 7 of 16 — 7-20260122_JasonPavila-7624.jpg Jason Pavila is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 8 of 16 — 11-20260122_NelsonLomack-7598.jpg Nelson Lomack is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 9 of 16 — 9-20260122_EamonFrederick-7603.jpg Eamon Frederick is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 10 of 16 — 10-20240125-Robert-Charles-Jr-2264.jpg Robert Charles Jr., 2026 Akiak Dash Katie Baldwin Basile 11 of 16 — 8-20260122_MiaPavila-7588.jpg Mia Pavila is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 12 of 16 — 14-20260122_CarlEkamerak-7616.jpg Carl Ekamerak is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 13 of 16 — 13-KBasile-Sigurd-Napoka-3906.jpg Siguard Napoka, 2026 Akiak Dash Katie Baldwin Basile 14 of 16 — 15-JimGeorge-20230113-BCreek-4668.JPG Jim George, Akiak Dash 2026 Katie Baldwin Basile 15 of 16 — 16-20260122_ByronPasitnak-7595.jpg Byron Pasitnak is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile 16 of 16 — 17-20260122_SpyridonChaney-7581.jpg Spyridon Chaney is signed up for the 2026 Akiak Dash. Katie Baldwin Basile

Seasoned musher Nathan Underwood of Crooked Creek has been a longtime competitor in the K300 race. This year he’ll be shifting to the faster event, running the Akiak Dash for the first time ever.

The mixing of younger and more experienced competitors at the start line is a mark of the region’s continued dedication to dog mushing, which has its roots in regional transportation, back when dogs predated snowmachines. Dog teams kept by families, like Bad River Kennel in Kwethluk, are finding legacy in the next generation of mushers as kids and grandkids take to the start lines

The 2025 Akiak Dash champion, Raymond Alexie, is not registered to race on Saturday. Second-place finisher Michael Larson will be running, along with other top-five finishers.

The 2026 Akiak Dash has a total purse of $50,000 divided up among the first 15 finishers, with first place receiving $7,000.

This year’s race will follow the K300 trail above Akiak, where the trail will form a loop, returning the mushers back to Bethel on the same route. The mass start will begin at noon on the Bethel riverfront in front of First National Bank.

To listen to start and finish line coverage of the Akiak Dash, tune into KYUK at 640 AM or find the livestream on our website or on Facebook.