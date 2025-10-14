First evacuees from Kwig and Kipnuk arrive to Bethel Armory shelter

The first group of evacuees from coastal villages flooded by a fall storm have arrived in Bethel, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC). They’re staying at the National Guard Armory, which has been prepared as a 100-bed shelter.

Evacuees are arriving from Kwigillingok and Kipnuk, the villages hardest-hit by the remnants of Typhoon Halong . Dozens of people from the two communities are to be housed in the shelter overnight.

YKHC’s communications department said that people arriving at the shelter would be screened for medical needs, and that YKHC Behavioral Health staff would also be on site for support.

Nana Management Services (NMS) provided food for the shelter on the evening of Monday, Oct. 13. NMS also manages the Qavartarvik Customer Lodge , where patients stay when traveling to Bethel for medical appointments.

Regional tribal organization the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) is accepting supply donations to support families sheltering in the Bethel Armory. They’re asking for water, prepared meals, warm clothing, blankets, hygiene supplies, baby formula, diapers, flashlights, batteries, and phone chargers. All donations can be dropped off at the Bethel Search and Rescue Building, located at 499 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway, across from Lions Club Park.

Grant Aviation is also accepting clothing and non-perishable food donations which can be dropped off in their freight department.

AVCP and local partners are also accepting monetary donations through a statewide fundraising effort under the Western Alaska Disaster Relief 2025 fund.

This is a developing story, and may be updated with additional information. Check back for updates.