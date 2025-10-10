For Aniak's pizza joint, hikes in bypass mail are threatening the dough

In a small wooden cabin primed for to-go orders, just big enough for a stand mixer and pizza oven, Hound House co-owner Dave Diehl is working to satisfy the Friday night rush. He stretches and rolls dough into creations named after townspeople: the Guy Guy, the Elaine.

Out of the oven, staffer Nellie Alexie cuts pies into slices with a large ulu.

Hound House is the only joint in town. In fact, it’s the only restaurant outside of Berthel in an expanse the size of Oregon.

“It’s good. No competition means more business for you,” Diehl said.

Gabby Salgado / KYUK The Hound House in Aniak, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2025.

While Diehl half-jokes, his wife and Hound House’s founder, Esther Donhauser, maintains that it would be nice to have other places to eat out in town. She started the business over 30 years ago and has seen other restaurants come and go in Aniak. Now, Hound House is the only spot that remains.

Tonight business is booming, but it’s quiet compared to the winter time rush, when the Kuskokwim River freezes and becomes a highway extending throughout the region.

“When the ice road's in, our business, like, doubles and triples,” Diehl explained. “Then we had the regional basketball tournament up here, and the whole village, the whole river, Akiachak, Akiak, Tuluksak, we were working til about [1 a.m.] every night.”

Out here, far from the road system and flanked by miles of wilderness between villages, it hasn’t been easy to keep Hound House in business. Once every three weeks, Diehl and Downhauser receive a bypass mail order from a wholesale supplier in Anchorage, but recently their set up was thrown a hurdle.

This summer, the Trump Administration announced a 9% price increase for bypass mail rates. It’s a way to bring money back to the United States Postal Service, but a decision Alaska’s most rural communities are feeling the brunt of. Donhauser said that the increase has cut into their profits so much that they’re barely breaking even.

“I mean, it's just so hard to keep going,” Donhauser said. “It's like, every, every time you turn around, something else goes up. And it's, it's, you just get tired of fighting.”

Gabby Salgado / KYUK Out of the oven, staffer Nellie Alexie cuts pies into slices with a large ulu on Aug. 22, 2025 in Aniak, Alaska.

Diehl said if prices were to increase further or if bypass mail were to be eliminated altogether, he’s not sure how much longer they could stay in business.

Joe Joe Prince is a bus driver in Bethel. In the winter, he said that he regularly drives his car the nearly three-hour stretch of ice road upriver to Aniak. He said he'll eat a burger or sandwich once he gets there and order a pizza to go.

“It's just amazing food there, and they're such wonderful people,” Prince said. “It's fun catching up there and I would hate to see it go.”

It’s a sentiment Donhauser shares. She said that when she started Hound House back in 1994, she had no idea that it would last this long.

“There's definitely a need for a place to go around here. The winters are long and people just, they just need something else, something different,” Donhauser said.

Donhauser said that it’s the people that keep her going, which extend beyond just Aniak. Hound House also delivers: they’ll send half-baked pizzas strapped in a bundle as air cargo out to nearby villages upon request. It’s a service that’s well-known across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but Diehl said that the bush operation is difficult to sustain.

Gabby Salgado / KYUK Dave Diehl making pizza at the Hound House on Aug. 22, 2025 in Aniak, Alaska.

Aniak has two grocery stores, but bush prices are steep, especially at Hound House’s quantities. A pound of mozzarella cheese goes for nearly triple what it would in Anchorage; Diehl said that it’s just too expensive to buy products locally. There are other hidden costs that come with running a restaurant in the bush, like high costs of gas, stove oil, and electricity to keep the eatery going.

“You're not going to make a killing, but you can make a living,” Diehl explained.

Currently, a Hound House Special extra large goes for $42. A large pepperoni pizza is $32. Diehl said that they don’t want to raise their prices any higher. Historically, when prices have ballooned for a period or they’ve lost money on spoiled bypass mail deliveries, they’ve eaten the cost internally.

“There's only so much money that people have,” Diehl said.

Diehl said that it might be getting time to retire, now that there are grandkids to spend time with, but that could mean the end of Hound House and its legendary reputation in the region. Diehl said that Aniak is the kind of small place that when holes are left, other things are slow to rush in and fill the gap.

But for now, Friday nights in Aniak can still include Hound House pizza. And it remains worth the trek for outsiders, be it by bush plane, boat, or ice road.