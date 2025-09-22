Kipnuk man convicted of child sex crimes going back nearly 2 decades

A Kipnuk man has been convicted of sex crimes involving multiple children dating back nearly two decades in the Kuskokwim Delta coastal community.

Thirty-six-year-old David Paul faces a minimum sentence of 65 years in prison after a Bethel jury found him guilty of 28 separate counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

According to the state, the crimes involved six different children and took place between 2006 and 2013.

Paul was initially arrested and charged with 58 counts of sexual abuse and assault in 2021. On Aug. 29, a jury found Paul guilty of six counts of first-degree sexual assault, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and 11 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Paul is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Bethel.