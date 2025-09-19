Woman dies from injuries after boating incident near Napakiak

A woman has died after being thrown from a boat near the lower Kuskokwim River community of Napakiak, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to a trooper dispatch , 33-year-old Kasigluk resident Adrianna Tinker died after a boat she was traveling in struck a submerged object in the Napakiak Slough late on the evening of Sept. 16.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said that Tinker and a man operating the boat were allegedly thrown into the water, at which point Tinker was caught in the boat’s propeller. Tinker received medical treatment at the medical clinic in Napakiak, but was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said that the man, who has not been named, was uninjured in the incident.

A troopers spokesperson said that they are not aware of any other witnesses to the incident and that they are still investigating. No charges had been filed as of Sept. 18.

Tinker’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and her next of kin have been notified.