Bethel City Council votes against live policing show

On the evening of Aug. 12, Bethel City Council voted to oppose proceeding with negotiations with a live policing TV show.

The show, called “On Patrol: Live,” would have followed the city’s police officers with a camera crew as they responded to calls as part of a weekly, nationwide look at policing.

The vote comes after eight months of initial conversations between the show’s producers and Bethel’s public safety chief, who said that he saw potential for positive impacts from the spotlight as well as drawbacks.

City council member Alicia Miner said that she could see the positives of the show, which she thought could help the community better understand the work of the department.

“When I first heard about it, I actually was in favor. I was not strongly in favor, but I was like — I see the good things that it could do,” Miner said.

But Miner said that after listening to the community, she saw the harm a show like this could cause for children associated with people who might be arrested on TV.

“I think about them and the impacts that will have on them. And I have seen the calls at the school and how it impacts their family,” Miner said.

A survey put out by the city, as well as community Facebook discussions, was mostly opposed to the show, largely citing its perceived negative impact on the community by showcasing its crime and most vulnerable members.

At the meeting, several community members urged the council to vote against the show. Miranda Robb, who said that her family has generational roots in the region, spoke about the historical traumas facing Bethel’s predominantly Native community.

“There's no healing in shame. There's no healing in using our trauma for entertainment,” Robb said. “So I believe that moving this idea forward will be a step in the wrong direction for all of our people.”

Council member Theresa Keller said that the turnout was among the highest she’d ever seen at a meeting. Community members also turned out to oppose another agenda item involving banning the use of single-use plastic bags for local businesses.

“At least that's the most I've ever seen speak here,” Keller said. “So that's really nice seeing that public engagement. I would really like to see that more.”

The proposal to pursue the policing show was voted down unanimously, 6-0.