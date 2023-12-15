Gladys Jung Elementary hosts FIRST Lego League Regional Robotics Competition
Eleven teams of students traveled to Bethel recently for the First Lego League Robotics competition. The students, all between the fourth and eighth grade, built Lego robots following this year’s theme of art and masterpiece.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
The regional FIRST Lego League Robotics competition was held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Gladys Jung Elementary. Eleven teams traveled to Bethel for the event. The teams consisted of students between the fourth and eighth grades, and they built Lego robots following this year’s theme of art and masterpiece.
KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello was at the competition and spoke to many people, including event organizer Mike Gehman, and Coach Nellie Hunter. He also spoke to students Paul Jung, Janeva Andrews, Skyler Howard, and Sally Peters in this audio postcard.
