Shishaldin ashfall threatens Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM AKDT
Shishaldin Volcano erupting on Oct. 3.
Chris Barnes
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Shishaldin Volcano erupting on Oct. 3.

A volcanic eruption on Unimak Island has triggered an air quality advisory in Unalaska, the first time Unalaska has been affected by Mount Shishaldin’s summertime eruptions.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory Tuesday saying winds are pushing ash plumes southwest from the volcano on Unimak Island.

Officials suggest people with respiratory conditions be aware of the potential of ashfall in their area, and to use caution if it’s observed.

The advisory will end at 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, but could be extended at 10 p.m. For up-to-date information, visit the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
