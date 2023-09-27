© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former St. Paul police chief convicted of sexually abusing minor

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM AKDT
Ethan Candyfire
/
Contributor
The alleged abuse occurred in 2015 when Hunnicutt was the chief of police for the Pribilof community of about 400 people.

A former St. Paul police chief was convicted Tuesday of sexually abusing a minor, according to the State of Alaska.

A jury convicted Nicholas Hunnicutt of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old.

The alleged abuse occurred in 2015 when Hunnicutt was the chief of police for the Pribilof community of about 400 people.

The trial was originally set for March 2020, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunnicut could receive five to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for January 2024.

Alaska State News
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly