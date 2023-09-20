© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to the 2023 Bethel City Council Candidates Forum

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM AKDT
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK

The candidates running for the 2023 Bethel City Council are Henry S. Batchelor Jr., Mary "Beth" Hessler, Teresa Keller, John Lloyd, Mikayla Miller, Mark Springer, Danny Suiter, and Nick Watson.

During the live event, candidates responded to questions from journalists from KYUK and The Delta Discovery. They also responded to questions from each other about issues important to Bethel. The Bethel municipal election is Oct. 3. Early voting has already begun.

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello