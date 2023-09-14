Alaska's US Representative is thankful for the overwhelming support she received

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is thankful for the overwhelming support and sympathy that she has received after the passing of her husband, Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr., on Sept. 13.

That was according to a statement from her chief of staff, Anton McParland, on Thursday, Sep 14. “We are truly grateful for the kindness that Mary and her family received since Buzzy’s passing yesterday,” said McParland.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident and briefed Peltola and her staff on the process on Sept. 13, according to McParland. The Peltola family has requested privacy, and McParland said that the congresswoman’s office “will not be commenting any further on the investigation.”

Peltola has returned to Alaska to be with her family. Condolences can be sent by mail to Peltola’s district office at 121 W. Fireweed Ln Suite 260, Anchorage, AK 99503.