Listen: 2023 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament
1 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-03371.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 9 — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03475.jpg
The first place winners of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament, team Kiss My Ace, pose with the trophy and their gold medals. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
3 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903175.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903203.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903170.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 9 — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03460.jpg
The first place winner of Bethel's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament was team Kiss My Ace, followed by Hit Faced in second and Run VLB in third. July 15, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
7 of 9 — 230715_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-03398.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
8 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903238.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 9 — 230715_MDolan_MudVolleyball-903188.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association organizes an 8-on-8 Mud Volleyball Tournament each year to raise funds for everything from relief for fire victims to the New Year's Eve Fireworks show. On July 15, six teams braved the rain and 50 degree temperatures to compete in the tournament.
In the end, Kiss My Ace reclaimed their title after beating Hit Faced.
Joey Valadez, Jesslyn McGowan, Andrew Magel, Ashleigh Itta, Nelson Lliaban, and Wilton Charles spoke to KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello during the charity volleyball tournament.
