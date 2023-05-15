© 2023 KBBI
Alaska State News

North Carolina man dies after leaving remote camp north of Dillingham, troopers say

KDLG 670AM | By Izzy Ross
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM AKDT
Mountains around Aleknagik Lake. May 23, 2021.

A North Carolina man died on Thursday after wandering away from a hunting camp north of Dillingham, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch post on Friday.

Troopers say 53-year-old Marc Jackson walked away from his camp sometime overnight. The guide found him 500 yards away — about a quarter-mile — several hours later. He had hypothermia, and the guide then administered aid and contacted troopers for help.

The Alaska National Guard responded, but Jackson went unconscious while rescue teams were on their way. The guide began CPR and Jackson was transported to Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham, where he was declared deceased.

His next of kin have been notified and his body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A troopers spokesperson didn't have details on the camp's location Sunday.

This is a developing story

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
