The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has a new contract – and a new contractor – for school bus services. School board members approved a deal earlier this month. But some worry the district can’t afford the contract they approved.

Each school day on the Kenai Peninsula, dozens of yellow buses take students to and from school. On average, those buses drive around 6,500 miles – and burn over $2,000 worth of diesel – per day.

Kevin Lyon says that service is important. He’s the planning and operations director for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District – the person in charge of school buses.

“Transportation, I think everybody here has kind of figured out … is key to getting kids into classrooms, into school, and our ride times and all those things are a critical and important process in the education system,” he said.

Lyon briefed school board members earlier this month on the details of a new busing contract the district has spent months negotiating with MV Transportation Inc. The company scored higher with a district committee than First Student – the district’s existing transportation provider.

The board ultimately approved the contract, which totals almost $80 million over its seven-year span. But multiple members said they might have trouble paying for it down the road.

One thing driving the cost is Alaska’s minimum wage. State law requires school bus drivers to be paid double minimum wage, which has gone up. When the district inked its last school bus contract in 2017, drivers made about $20 per hour. Under the new contract, they’ll be paid around $30 per hour.

The district has faced several years of consecutive multi-million dollar budget shortfalls that have prompted the board to cut programs, fire employees and close schools to save money. If the district can’t cover its transportation costs with the money it gets from the state, some board members worry they’ll have to further pull funding from other programs. Here’s member Mica Van Buskirk.

“What we're being asked to approve here is two and a half million dollars more than what we will likely get next year, unless there's legislative movement, which that's not sure, and that's been kind of dramatic in the last few years,” she said. “So we can't count on that.”

It’s possible the district will end up paying more for busing than the contract describes.

Lyon says the district solicited contract proposals in February – a few weeks before the start of the Iran War and ensuing high gas prices. The district asked for pitches that assumed a base rate of three dollars per gallon of fuel.

Per the contract, the district is on the hook for paying the difference if gas is more expensive than expected. The company must reimburse the district if gas costs less than expected. The district says it’s easier to pay the difference than to wait for a reimbursement, which is why the contract rate was set lower.

But the new contract isn’t all high costs. Lyon says the company will bring in more buses and newer buses for service.

The newest bus in the district’s current fleet is over ten years old. The oldest are pushing 20 years old. Under the new contract, the company will bring in 71 buses for 56 routes, meaning some will be on standby in case of emergency. He says the contract is a way to address maintenance needs.

Board members and district officials say the potential contract unaffordability is symptomatic of a larger problem.

Alaska’s education department ties funding for school transportation to student enrollment. Lyon says state funding levels have not kept pace with inflation. And the overall amount the district gets is going down as enrollment drops.

State law only requires school districts to bus special education students. So the district has cut non-special education routes in recent years. But Lyon says they’re running out of routes to cut.

“At some point, we're going to have to either get some more state funding or come up with other funding to cover transportation or not have it,” he said.

Adequate funding for education – including reimbursement for district transportation costs – is on the school board’s draft list of legislative priorities . And a statewide legislative task force on education funding is recommending the state reevaluate its student transportation formula.

But nothing’s changed yet. Former Board President Jason Tauriainen says he often sees students waiting at dark bus stops where he lives in Nikiski. He says the district should be striving to return to a school bus program that is robust, instead of the bare minimum.

“These costs – they're expensive,” he said. “It's a real bummer, but they are what they are. And so I think it's going to be on this board and community members … to advocate with our legislature to have equitable funding for transportation, and not just enough to pay for what we have right now to actually get our routes back up to where they're reasonable, because they're actually not reasonable anymore.”

All school board members present at the November meeting voted for the new contract. It takes effect next summer.