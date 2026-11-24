Candidates elected to local office earlier this month have taken their oaths of office and started their terms. New and familiar faces took seats after their respective election results were certified.

In Kenai, voters elected one incumbent and one former member to seats on city council. Last week, the city swore in Phil Daniel and Alex Douthit for three-year terms. They both received more votes than Tim Navarre, who also ran. Council member Glenese Pettey did not seek reelection. Daniel and Douthit’s term officially started Monday.

Soldotna is also welcoming familiar faces back to the city council after incumbents triumphed in all three races. The city certified its results earlier this month. At the same meeting, the city swore in council members Chera Wackler, who ran unopposed, and Dan Nelson for three-year terms.

The city also swore in incumbent Mayor Paul Whitney. This year’s mayor’s race was decided by a single vote . The city held a recount of that race, which affirmed Whitney’s one-vote lead.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough swore in six elected officials during its Nov. 10 assembly meeting, when the assembly also certified the borough’s election.

Peter Micciche will serve another three-year term as borough mayor after running unopposed for reelection. Incumbent borough assembly members Ryan Tunseth and Dale Eicher were also reelected for three-year terms after running unopposed. Theo Noomah will replace Kelly Cooper on the assembly after receiving more votes than Larry Anthony.

Nate Berga was sworn in for a two-year term on the assembly. He will finish the term started by Michael Hicks, who resigned over the summer . Similarly, Lisa McDonald will serve a partial, one-year term started by Scott Griebel, who also resigned .

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District swore in three new members last week. Todd Brigham, Jon Watson and Charlie Redfern will all serve three-year terms. At the same meeting, the board elected Sterling representative Kelley Cizek as president and Tim Daugharty as vice president.