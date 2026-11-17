Travel between Soldotna’s recreation amenities could get easier. The city is starting a study of how the area around the intersection of Kalifornsky Beach Road and Arena Avenue could be tweaked to improve driver and pedestrian safety.

The city recently received almost $1 million from the federal government to gather data, study traffic patterns and conceptualize designs for the area. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through a pilot program for rural and tribal communities.

The Soldotna City Council unanimously agreed to accept the money during a meeting last week.

Laura Rhyner is the assistant to Soldotna’s city manager and wrote the grant application.

“The primary things were, I mean, safety, and … improving traffic flow at that intersection of Arena Avenue and K-Beach, and then recognizing that there's all these sort of surrounding amenities and trails and recreational facilities, and trying to improve the safety and connectivity of all of those amenities,” she said.

Those amenities include the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, the Soldotna Field House, Centennial Park and Campground, the Soldotna Little League fields and rodeo grounds and the Tsalteshi Ski Trail network, among others.

Rhyner says the city has tried to fund the project for years, with no success. Then in April, she learned Soldotna was one of 49 awardees from a pool of more than 800 applicants nationwide.

Elsewhere inAlaska , the City of Chevak is getting almost $2.5 million for early work on a marine barge landing facility, and the Denali Borough is getting $1.8 million for early work toward connecting communities along the Parks Highway.

Soldotna’s project emphasizes the intersection of Kalifornsky Beach Road and Arena Avenue – the turn to get to the ice rink and field house. Part of the city’s proposal is a long-desired traffic light where the two roads meet. Soldotna Public Works Director Kyle Kornelis says the need has mirrored an uptick in facility use .

“We're seeing just greater traffic volumes, greater non-motorized movement, and so it's prudent to you know check our opportunities,” he said.

But Kalifornsky Beach is a state road, which means the city will need to collaborate with the agency if it wants to install a traffic light. That will require the city to show why a light is needed.

“There's very specific traffic signal warrant analysis that needs to be performed to look at pedestrian data, speed limits, traffic volumes, crash data – very, very specific things to make sure that the warrants are there,” he said.

Soldotna has three years to complete the work described by the grant. Rhyner says the city will start advertising for a consulting firm this winter. She says the city hopes to get a full years’ worth of data to ensure summer tourism traffic is reflected.

Editorial note: Laura Rhyner is a member of KDLL’s Board of Directors.