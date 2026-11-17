Flights in and out of Kenai Municipal Airport were minimally disrupted by a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

The order grounded thousands of planes and stranded passengers across the United States, including in Anchorage . It was only the second time such a mass order has been issued since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The FAA later said a “technical problem” prompted the order, which was effective for over four hours and was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Kenai Municipal Airport Manager Rick Johnson said Friday air service was briefly interrupted by the order, but resumed after air traffic control confirmed it only impacted Lower 48 flights.

Grant Aviation Vice President of Commercial Operation Dan Knesek said the airline experienced some initial delays while air traffic controllers determined if the federal order impacted flights within Alaska. He says the company combined flights to keep its schedule on time.