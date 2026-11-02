Justice Department asks Supreme Court to intervene in California ballot fight

President Trump’s Justice Department on Monday asked the Supreme Court to force California to set aside thousands of disputed ballots just one day before the election.

The move comes after an appeals court rejected the Trump administration’s request for California to set aside ballots the Justice Department suspects were cast by people who are not citizens. An analysis of the ballots by data scientists at University of California Los Angeles’ Voting Rights Project found that 42% of the names on the DOJ’s list do not appear on California’s voting roll.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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