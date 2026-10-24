'Wait Wait' for October 24, 2026: With Not My Job guest Daniel Vosovic
This week's show was recorded in Kalamazoo with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Daniel Vosovic and panelists Rachel Coster, Peter Grosz, and Shantira Jackson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
President Mixx-A-Lot; They Bring Your Food and Steal Your Data; Keeping Jack Fresh For the Holidays
Panel Questions
You Let Your Cat Do What?!
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a feud in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Fashion designer and Project Runway alum Daniel Vosovic answers our questions about tarmacs
Peter talks to fashion designer and Project Runway champion Daniel Vosovic. Daniel plays our game called, "Project Runway meet Project Tarmac." Three questions about airport tarmacs and runways.
Panel Questions
Something New To Feel About On Dating Apps; A Stinky Retreat
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Ashes to Ashes, Chips To Chips; Gold Medal Poses and Snap, Crackle and Pop Get Soggy
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after they were caught stealing our biometric data, what will robots do next?
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