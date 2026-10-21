Taking a closer look at the political landscape in Minnesota

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Briana Bierschbach, a politics and government reporter for The Minnesota Star Tribune, about who and what is on the ballot in Minnesota this election day.

Republicans see hope in former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya. Can a Republican win a Senate seat in Minnesota for the first time since 2002?

Bierschbach explains what is driving voters to the polls in this election cycle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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