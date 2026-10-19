Cruz joins Sullivan at Kenai rally

Ashlyn O'Hara Republican Sen. Ted Cruz speaks in support of Sen. Dan Sullvan at a political rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Ashlyn O'Hara A woman takes a picture of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan at a political rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Republican Sen. Ted Cruz talks to attendees at a political rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Around 200 people packed into Kenai’s Challenger Learning Center on Saturday for a Republican “Get Out the Vote” event. Attendees heard from Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who’s up for reelection, and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The two politicians touted Sullivan’s work on industries pertinent to the Kenai Peninsula and relied on fiery rhetoric to rally the crowd.

It was standing-room-only in what used to be called the Aurora Classroom. Many in the audience held “Sullivan U.S. Senate” signs, while others waved miniature American flags or wore “Women for Sullivan” t-shirts. It was Sullivan’s second stop of the day on a three-rally tour that also took him to Fairbanks and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche introduced Alaska’s junior senator to the crowd, which cheered and whistled as he and Cruz entered the room.

Then Sullivan took the stage.

“Well, hello Kenai Peninsula,” he said.

Sullivan took frequent jabs at his opponent, former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola. He characterized Peltola’s tenure in the U.S. House as ineffective and absent. And he pointed to a recent New York Times’ story alleging verbal and physical harassment by Peltola against staffers as QUOTE “complete character disqualification.”

Ashlyn O'Hara Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche speaks in support of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan during a political rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Sullivan contrasted Peltola’s record with his own, highlighting the impacts of his work on the Kenai Peninsula, from helping expand the U.S. Coast Guard footprint in Seward, advancing a bycatch bill through the Senate Commerce Committee with Cruz’ help and urging the Trump administration to promote a proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline.

“We are going to build the gasline,” he said. “We are going to build the gasline. We are going to build the gasline. We are going to build the gasline. There's no place in the country that's more important in terms of what we're getting done with the gasline than the Kenai Peninsula.”

Cruz sat front row before stepping up to the mic himself. Sullivan described Cruz as a close friend, who has rallied with Sullivan in Alaska before, and for whom Sullivan has returned the favor in Texas. Cruz spoke for about 40 minutes, focusing on the national Republican platform.

Cruz alleged danger ahead and demonized Democrats, telling attendees to “prepare yourself and be armed.” Referencing ongoing violent protests in Paris , Cruz said it would be “the streets on the Kenai Peninsula on fire, too,” if Peltola is elected.

“At this point, the election is all about turnout, and the Kenai Peninsula is critical,” Cruz said. “This is a midterm election. Every left-wing, blue-haired, transgender witch is going to show up because they hate Donald Trump, and they're going to vote. You’ve got to make sure common sense Alaskans show up and vote.”

Sullivan’s visit coincided with the latest day of nationwide “No Kings” protests. A group of demonstrators started the day at the busy Soldotna “Y” intersection, before later moving to the building in Kenai where Sullivan was speaking.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Republican Sen. Ted Cruz reads a wristband to attendees at a political rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska. The wristband displays how incument Sen. Dan Sullivan's name will appear on Alaska's 2026 General Election ballot. Another candidate named Dan Sullivan is running for the same seat.

Robert Dederick said Cruz’ visit shows Republicans are worried.

“It looks like Alaska could be turning blue, at least in, you know, one in the Senate, the governor looks promising,” he said. “Hopefully, U.S. House and Texas for that matter. I mean, Ted Cruz, I don't know – you think he'd be down in Texas right now because Texas might be turning blue.”

Cruz said his presence in Alaska communicates a united Republican front.

Peltola is keeping her distance from national Democratic figures. In August, she rejected an endorsement from former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. And she hasn’t held rallies with big-name Democrats.

Early voting is already underway for the Nov. 3 election.

KDLL’s Jake Dye contributed reporting.