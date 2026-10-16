The serious consequences of losing independent play time

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "Have we forgotten how to play?"

Parents want a bright future for their kids. But in the rush to advance in the classroom, psychology researcher Peter Gray says we've ignored the essential developmental tool of independent play.

About Peter Gray

Peter Gray is a research professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College. He is the author of Free to Learn: Why Unleashing the Instinct to Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students for Life and the textbook Psychology.

Gray is a co-founder of Alliance for Self-Directed Education and Let Grow, nonprofits that promote independent learning and playing for kids.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Avery Keatley and edited by Katie Monteleone and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: How to discover your authentic self -- at any age

Related TED Talk: Why having fun is the secret to a healthier life

Related TED Playlist: Work Happier

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Are the kids alright? Part 1

TED Radio Hour: Are the kids alright? Part 2

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