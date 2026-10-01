Fighting in Yemen exacerbates health crisis
Fighting in Yemen reignited this summer, connected with the war in Iran, and experts say that is exacerbating a health and humanitarian crisis.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rishana Haniffa, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen.
Check out @WHO #Yemen Conflict Escalation Situation Report #5.— WHO Yemen (@WHOYemen) September 28, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/C1f1JNKexo#HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/p0ZQK1ngZe
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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