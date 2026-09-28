Assembly mulls tweaks to vacancy appointment process

How soon is too soon to fill an empty seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly?

Last week, assembly members gave initial approval to a proposal that would double the length of time that must elapse between when the group appoints a new member, versus when someone is elected to the vacancy.

Under existing borough code, any assembly seat that becomes vacant more than 45 days before the next regular election is filled by assembly appointment. Any seat that becomes vacant less than 45 days before the election sits empty until the next election.

The new proposal doubles that length of time – from 45 days to 90 days. It would also require the assembly to fill vacancies eligible for appointment within 60 days.

The idea comes from Assembly President Ryan Tunseth.

“That just gives the assembly the ability to not have to fill that, and then it can go to the vote of the people,” he said.

The issue has come up multiple times in recent months with the resignations of Scott Griebel in July and Michael Hicks in August . The assembly appointed a former member to Griebel’s seat and only received one application for Hicks’ seat.

The borough election is Nov. 3. The existing 45-day window would require any vacancy occurring after Sept. 19 to be filled by voters. A 90-day window would bump that back to Aug. 5.

Assembly member Lenora Niesen says that might be too long.

“I have reservations about this one because 90 days is a long time to go without representation,” she said. “That's six meetings.”

Assembly appointees are still subject to voter approval. Whoever is elected to the Kalifornsky seat will serve the one-year balance of Griebel’s term. The uncontested candidate for Hicks’ central seat would serve the two-year balance of that term.

The assembly only voted to introduce the proposed change. It will be up for a public hearing and final vote at the assembly’s Oct. 20 meeting.