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A new opera tells Tlingit history in the Tlingit language

WBUR
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:05 AM AKDT
"Kutulagaaw: the Tlingit-Russian Battles," starring Naadaayi Héen Awsikóo, Ḵaa Yahaayí Shkalneegi / Muriel Reed, Konrad Frank, Kira Apaachuaq Eckenweiler, George Gunanaa Gooch Holly, Kenny Ray Ramos, Allan Diton Hayton, Madeline Soboleff Levy, Valentine Washington, Jaylynn Martin, Yeeslánaalx Tláa / Kaachgún Rochelle Smallwood, Bo Shimmin, Carlyn Costales. (Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute and Perseverance Theatre)
Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute and Perseverance Theatre
"Kutulagaaw: the Tlingit-Russian Battles," starring Naadaayi Héen Awsikóo, Ḵaa Yahaayí Shkalneegi / Muriel Reed, Konrad Frank, Kira Apaachuaq Eckenweiler, George Gunanaa Gooch Holly, Kenny Ray Ramos, Allan Diton Hayton, Madeline Soboleff Levy, Valentine Washington, Jaylynn Martin, Yeeslánaalx Tláa / Kaachgún Rochelle Smallwood, Bo Shimmin, Carlyn Costales. (Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute and Perseverance Theatre)

While reporting in Alaska, Peter O’Dowd heard about a new opera that would be performed in the Tlingit language.

“Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit-Russian Battles” tells the story of the 19th century battles between the Tlingit tribes of what is now known as southeastern Alaska and the Russians.

O’Dowd speaks with Vera Starbard, who wrote the opera with composer Edward Littlefield, and Madeline Soboloff Levy, who is one of the opera’s principal performers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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