Troopers end search for man knocked overboard in Kasilof River

Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat and into the Kasilof River on Sunday.

Troopers say 67-year-old Charles Nikolas was in the boat with his stepdaughter when they were knocked out of the boat by what’s called a “sweeper.” That’s a river obstacle like a fallen tree or low branch that water moves under, but that “sweeps” or traps larger objects like boats or debris. Nikolas’ stepdaughter contacted law enforcement after reaching shore.

Troopers initially said the boat overturned in the river, but later said the boat did not actually capsize, according to a department spokesperson.

Wildlife troopers, state park rangers and Central Emergency Services responded to search for Nikolas. Their efforts included a search by boat of the part of the river where Nikolas went overboard to its mouth at Cook Inlet. A helicopter launched from Anchorage also searched from the sky for several hours and a state park ranger Monday searched the banks of the river.

Agencies searched unsuccessfully for Nikolas until 8 p.m. Sunday and until 4 p.m. Monday. Trooper spokesperson Justin Freeman said the active search has ended unless new information becomes available, like a sighting. When determining whether to call off a search, troopers consider environmental conditions, the likelihood of locating the person and the safety of crews.

“We conduct every search with the goal of bringing someone home, and we commit all resources that are reasonable and appropriate for the specific circumstances,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the decision to suspend an active search is “never made lightly” and that troopers remain ready to respond to new leads.