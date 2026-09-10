Leading expert on Kratom did not disclose longstanding ties to industry lobbyists

Depending on where you live, kratom is either illegal or ubiquitous. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is the latest to call for a full ban on the plant-based stimulant, following at least seven other states that have already classified it as a Schedule 1 drug.

If you live in a state where kratom is legal, however, it’s easy to find in gas stations and convenience stores, often advertised as a natural herbal supplement.

Last week, the federal government banned some synthetic opioids derived from kratom, calling the products “an imminent hazard to public safety.” Other forms of the leaf are being studied by pharmacists researching treatments for opioid addiction.

With kratom at the heart of a public health debate, ProPublica reports one of the leading scientists trying to keep kratom legal has not disclosed his longstanding ties to industry lobbyists.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica reporter Anjeanette Damon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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